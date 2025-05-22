Ex-French PM calls on West to ‘isolate’ Israel, confront its ‘arrogance’

Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin called on Tuesday on Western powers to “isolate Israel economically and strategically” to confront its arrogance and prevent “ethnic cleansing” in the Gaza Strip.

“We are facing an Israeli plan … After the reoccupation of Gaza, the second step will be deportation. The political objective of [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu and his government is the deportation of the population of Gaza, which is the hallmark of ethnic cleansing, of territorial cleansing,” Dominique de Villepin told France Info radio.

“The Europeans know this perfectly well, and they are there with wooden swords, even though there are three things that must be done immediately,” he added.

First, “immediately suspend the European agreement with Israel. Most of Israel’s trade is with Europe. Second, impose an arms embargo on all European countries. Third, refer the entire Israeli government and key Israeli military authorities to the International Criminal Court … by writing collectively to the court,” he proposed.

“If you want to stop what is happening today, you must make it clear to Israel that there will be a before and an after,” he added.

On Monday, French President, Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warned that they will not “stand idly by” in the face of the “shameful actions” of the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza, threatening to take “concrete measures” if it does not halt its military offensive and release humanitarian aid.

Commenting on their statement, de Villepin said: “Reading this statement gives the impression of terrifying impotence… What is required for European and Western leaders to move from words to action?”