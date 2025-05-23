France rejects Israeli comments accusing European officials of antisemitic incitement

France rejects Israeli comments accusing some European officials of antisemitic incitement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine told reporters at a weekly news conference, adding these comments were “unjustified and outrageous”, Reuters reported.

“France has condemned, France condemns and France will continue to condemn always and without ambiguity all antisemitic acts,” he said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused unnamed European officials on Thursday of “toxic antisemitic incitement” he blamed for a hostile climate in which the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington took place.

Israel has faced a blizzard of criticism from Europe of late as it has intensified its genocide in Gaza, where humanitarian groups have warned that an 11-week Israeli blockade on aid supplies has left the Palestinian enclave on the brink of famine.

