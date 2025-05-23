Limited aid reaching Gaza is not enough to sustain life: UN warns

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the limited amount of food aid recently allowed into Gaza is not enough to sustain life, urging for the delivery of more essential food supplies to prevent famine in the besieged territory.

In a post on its official account on X, the WFP stated the limited aid that has entered recently is not enough to keep Palestinians in Gaza alive, saying “Even at these levels, it’s still just a drop in the ocean.”

The agency urged, “Humanitarian assistance must be scaled up, and sustained, before it is too late, for far too many.”

The Humanitarian organisation added that although some bakeries in Gaza have resumed operations after receiving small flour shipments, this development alone is insufficient to meet the urgent needs of the population. “This is a critical first step — but assistance must be scaled up. More essential food is needed to push back the risk of famine.” the UN’s WFP said.

The warning comes as the Israeli occupation forces renewed their offensive on Gaza in the early hours of 18 March 2025, launching airstrikes across the entire Strip. The attacks, which have broken a ceasefire agreement with Palestinian resistance factions brokered by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, have resulted in more than 12,000 Palestinians being killed or injured. The truce had lasted nearly 60 days.

Since 7 October 2023, and with American support, Israel has carried out a sustained assault on Gaza that has been described as a campaign of genocide. The offensive has left around 175,600 Palestinians dead or wounded, the majority of them women and children, with over 14,000 people are missing.

