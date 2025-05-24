Report suggests consensus among Israeli security agencies on possibility of deal with Hamas despite Netanyahu’s hardline stance

Israel’s Channel 12 reported Saturday that there is a consensus among the security agencies on the possibility of striking a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hardened his positions and recalled his negotiators from Doha, Anadolu reports.

According to unnamed sources, Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir stated in closed discussions that “military pressure has created suitable conditions” to return the captives, and that Israel should exploit this window of opportunity to advance a deal.

Zamir’s remarks came after Netanyahu withdrew Israel’s negotiation team from Qatar on Thursday, citing Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya’s insistence on the US-backed war-ending guarantees.

The Palestinian group Hamas has yet to confirm the report.

Despite the talks’ collapse, the channel reported “consensus within Israeli security agencies that a deal remains achievable currently.”

Netanyahu reiterated at a press conference on Wednesday that Israel would only accept “a temporary ceasefire” for hostage returns, while imposing new conditions for ending his war on Gaza including Palestinian resistance groups’ disarmament and displacing Hamas leaders from Gaza.

Hamas has repeatedly offered to release Israeli captives “all at once” in exchange for ending the war, Israeli troop withdrawal, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli opposition and hostage families accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the war to appease his far-right coalition partners and maintain power.

Israel estimates 58 hostages are still held in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive. At the same time, more than 10,100 Palestinians remain in Israeli prisons, facing torture, hunger, and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights reports.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

