Syrian foreign minister, UN envoy discuss security, transitional justice

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani met Friday with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Damascus to discuss security, stability and transitional justice efforts, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Anadolu reports.

It said both sides emphasized “the importance of maintaining the country’s security and stability” and discussed “transitional justice, as well as enhancing cooperation between the Syrian government and the United Nations on various issues.”

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued a decree on May 18 to establish a transitional justice body tasked with uncovering violations committed by the former regime, holding perpetrators accountable and providing reparations to victims.

The meeting follows growing domestic and international calls for accountability on violations committed by the Assad regime during its brutal crackdown against protests that began in March 2011.

Documented violations include dozens of chemical weapons attacks, widespread aerial barrel bombings of populated areas, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and systematic torture in detention centers, which have led to the deaths and disappearances of hundreds of thousands of civilians, according to UN and international rights reports.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in January.

