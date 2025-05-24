Turkish president meets with Syrian counterpart in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Istanbul, Anadolu reports.

Erdogan welcomed al-Sharaa with an official ceremony at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, head of Turkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat Haluk Gorgun, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and several other officials.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

