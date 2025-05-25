Israel’s Netanyahu chooses ‘obscure’ US firm for Gaza aid distribution ‘behind back of security agencies’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu selected an “obscure” and “inexperienced” US company to distribute aid in the Gaza Strip behind the back of security agencies, Israeli media said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

According to Haaretz, Netanyahu’s Military Secretary Roman Gofman enlisted SRS to coordinate the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza “without tender and proper procedure.”

Israeli businesspeople and reservist officers back the US company, the newspaper said.

There was no comment from Netanyahu’s office on the report.

Earlier this month, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved an aid delivery plan for the Palestinians in Gaza through private US security contractors based on handing over aid boxes to individuals.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz also said on May 18 that Israel was coordinating with a US firm to distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza, adding that the aid distribution may start on May 24.

The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation earlier confirmed that it will establish four centers for humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza in the upcoming days.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, the Israeli army aims to turn northern Gaza into a depopulated area by building four aid distribution centers via US firms.

The Israeli plan, however, has been rejected by the UN and dozens of international aid groups, saying it runs against humanitarian principles, is logistically unworkable, and could put Palestinian civilians and staffers in harm’s way.

Nearly 2.4 million people in Gaza live completely dependent on humanitarian aid, according to World Bank data.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

