UN food agency calls for ‘sustained, daily’ flow of aid to stave off starvation in Gaza

The UN World Food Program (WFP) called Sunday for a “sustained, and daily” flow of humanitarian aid into the Israel-besieged Gaza Strip amid famine fears in the war-torn Palestinian territory, Anadolu reports.

“Families in Gaza remain on the brink of starvation. Letting aid in is the first step – we need a sustained, daily flow of trucks,” the UN agency said in a statement.

“We also need the ability to move and distribute aid inside Gaza safely and without delay.”

Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid since March 2, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

In recent days, Israel has promoted a misleading narrative claiming that it allows aid into the enclave, even though only about 100 trucks have entered, less than 1% of the population’s basic needs.

“A few trucks with life-saving food were allowed into Gaza this week. This is just a drop in the ocean. Aid needs to scale up to meet the dire needs on the ground. Gaza needs a steady daily flow of aid,” WFP said.

Nearly 2.4 million people in Gaza live completely dependent on humanitarian aid, according to World Bank data.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against defenseless civilians in the enclave.

