Algeria recovers commercial ship stranded in Belgium for 3 years

May 26, 2025 at 12:20 pm

View of Port of Algiers. [Photo by Billal Bensalem/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Algerian authorities have recovered the Sedrata ship, which has been stranded in Belgium’s Antwerp for three years.

The Algerian Maritime Transport Group explained in a statement that the maritime vessel; stranded due to technical issues, has obtained all certificates of conformity from relevant authorities and subsequently was allowed to leave.  

“This result was achieved through concerted efforts and a consensus between the Ministry of Transport and the GATMA Group, as well as the company’s management, the ship’s crew, and technical support personnel” the statement said. 

Algeria has begun an operation to recover several commercial vessels immobilised in foreign ports, with the aim of strengthening its national maritime fleet and boosting its non-oil exports.

