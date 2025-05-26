Hamas slams Israel’s obstruction of aid to Gaza as systematic policy to starve civilians

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, slammed on Sunday Israel’s obstruction of humanitarian aid entry into the Gaza Strip, as a systematic policy to starve civilians amid the ongoing genocide and total closure of all crossings, Anadolu agency reported.

Out of 46,200 aid trucks scheduled to enter Gaza in the past 84 days, only about 100 trucks had entered, less than 1 per cent of the population’s basic needs, according to the Gaza government media office.

“The [Israeli] occupation orchestrates the crime of starvation in Gaza and uses it as a tool to establish a political and field reality, under the cover of misleading relief projects that have been rejected by the United Nations and international organizations, due to lack of transparency and minimal humanitarian standards” Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas affirmed its commitment to the role of the United Nations and its humanitarian institutions in distributing and supervising aid delivery and distribution.

Hamas considered any attempt to bypass or marginalize this role a “dangerous” and “suspicious”, stressing that “aiding the Palestinian people is a non-negotiable human right”.

Hamas called on the international community to shoulder its historical responsibility and pressure Israel to urgently adhere to international relief mechanisms approved by the United Nations, in order to save the lives of Palestinian children and defenceless civilians in Gaza.

Israel and the United States have recently promoted an aid distribution plan at specific points in southern Gaza through a non-profit organization recently registered in Switzerland under the name “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” founded by US Presidential envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

