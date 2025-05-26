UN-funded bakeries in Gaza halt again after only 3 days of operation amid Israeli blockade

Bakeries in southern Gaza supported by the UN World Food Program (WFP) ceased operations Sunday, just three days after resuming limited production due to a critical shortage of flour, according to a local bakery owner, Anadolu agency reported.

These bakeries reopened on Thursday following a nearly two-month closure to provide bread to residents of southern Gaza.

The facilities quickly ran out of the limited flour shipments that were recently allowed in, as Israel continues to block crossings into the territory while carrying out genocide.



Ahmad al-Banna, the owner of one of the bakeries in the south, told Anadolu that his shop had been closed for two months. “We only ran for three days after receiving a small flour shipment from the World Food Program. Now we’re shut again—the supply is completely depleted”.

Al-Banna added that the bread produced during those three days was given back to the WFP for distribution, but the quantities were insufficient to meet the residents’ needs.

He warned that Gaza is facing a “real famine”, noting that people are dying of hunger and that the limited aid entering the area is insufficient to meet basic needs.

He called on the international community to “act immediately and pressure Israel to open crossings and allow urgent delivery of food and flour to save hundreds of thousands of families at risk of starvation.”

On 6 April, the WFP announced it was suspending all operations at its 25 supported bakeries in Gaza due to a lack of fuel and flour, citing tightened Israeli restrictions and the denial of humanitarian aid access.

In another statement, the agency said it had exhausted its food stocks for hot meal kitchens by 25 April, further worsening the humanitarian crisis.

These bakeries have played a critical role in alleviating suffering among displaced Palestinians, who, according to the World Bank, have been driven into poverty by the war.

Over 84 days of complete blockade, at least 46,200 aid trucks should have entered Gaza, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza. However, the office stated that only about 100 trucks—a fraction of 1 per cent of the needed supplies—have actually been allowed in, contradicting Israeli claims that it is facilitating humanitarian access.

Gaza requires a minimum of 500 aid trucks carrying food, medicine, and relief supplies, as well as 50 fuel trucks daily, to meet life-saving needs, the Gaza media office said Monday.

Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid since March 2, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, affecting Gaza’s 2.4 million residents. The blockade has pushed the region into famine conditions, with many reported deaths due to hunger.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against defenceless civilians in the enclave.

