Israel issues travel warning for Canada

The Israeli National Security Council issued on Sunday an “unusual” travel warning for Canada to Level 2, under the pretext of “escalation in threats and risks” against Israelis and Jews in the country.

The council explained in a statement that the decision came ahead of “anti-Israel” demonstrations expected to take place on Sunday in several Canadian cities. The council called on Israelis in Canada to exercise caution and avoid gatherings and sensitive political events.

The council emphasised that security agencies are closely monitoring developments on the ground, and that raising the warning level is part of precautionary measures to protect citizens.

READ: Netanyahu slams UK, Canada, France for calling to halt Israel’s attack on Gaza