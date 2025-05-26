Leaked audio reveals anti-Muslim remarks by incoming Shin Bet chief David Zini

Israel’s Channel 12 revealed on Sunday evening an audio leak of Major General David Zini, the newly appointed head of the Shin Bet (Israel’s internal security agency), containing explicit incitement against Muslims.

According to the channel, Zini made the comments during a recent meeting with settlers from an area near the Gaza Strip. In the recording, he said: “We have a constant intelligence alert about evil Muslims intending to kill good Jews, from the time of Ishmael’s birth until further notice,” as he claimed.

The leak came during a discussion by Zini on the attacks of 7 October 2023 and the subsequent war on Gaza, which has resulted in the killing of approximately 53,200 Palestinians and the injury of around 123,000 others.

In the same remarks, Zini said: “The intensive efforts to bring back all the hostages quickly are obstructing the second achievement,” referring to the aim of eliminating the Hamas movement.

He added: “The war on Gaza has not yet achieved its objectives. And if anyone promises you there are no threats—take them to a lie detector.”

Zini also acknowledged in the leaked statements that Israel does not have sufficient forces to secure its borders or protect its citizens on all fronts.

He said: “Even if you mobilise all the reserve forces and deploy them along the borders, it will not be enough.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended Zini’s appointment, asserting that he is well-qualified for the position. However, the decision has been met with resistance from various quarters, including legal authorities and former security officials, who question the legality and appropriateness of the appointment process.

The controversy surrounding Zini’s remarks and appointment underscores the deep divisions within Israeli society and its institutions, particularly concerning the handling of security matters and the treatment of minority communities.

