Palestinians flee to Gaza’s port after Israeli bombardment

Palestinians head to the Port of after being forcibly displaced once again from the north of Gaza under heavy Israeli bombardment. [Photo by Mo Asad]
Palestinians head to the Port of after being forcibly displaced once again from the north of Gaza under heavy Israeli bombardment. [Photo by Mo Asad]
Palestinians head to the Port of after being forcibly displaced once again from the north of Gaza under heavy Israeli bombardment. [Photo by Mo Asad]
Palestinians head to the Port of after being forcibly displaced once again from the north of Gaza under heavy Israeli bombardment. [Photo by Mo Asad]
Palestinians head to the Port of after being forcibly displaced once again from the north of Gaza under heavy Israeli bombardment. [Photo by Mo Asad]
Palestinians head to the Port of after being forcibly displaced once again from the north of Gaza under heavy Israeli bombardment. [Photo by Mo Asad]
Palestinians head to the Port of after being forcibly displaced once again from the north of Gaza under heavy Israeli bombardment. [Photo by Mo Asad]
Palestinians head to the Port of after being forcibly displaced once again from the north of Gaza under heavy Israeli bombardment. [Photo by Mo Asad]
Palestinians head to the Port of after being forcibly displaced once again from the north of Gaza under heavy Israeli bombardment. [Photo by Mo Asad]
Palestinians head to the Port of after being forcibly displaced once again from the north of Gaza under heavy Israeli bombardment. [Photo by Mo Asad]
WATCH: Gaza’s civil defence crews cannot deal with overwhelming volume of attacks on north