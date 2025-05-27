Arab conference bans 20 companies for violating Arab boycott of Israel

The 97th Conference of Liaison Officers of the Regional Offices for the Arab Boycott of Israel announced a ban on 20 companies for breaching the rules and provisions of the Arab boycott. The violations were related to investments in illegal settlements and support for the Israeli economy and military.

Held at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo, the two-day conference also recommended issuing notifications to other companies suspected of similar breaches.

The conference called on the companies to withdraw their investments and end all cooperation with the Israeli settler-colonial regime, in line with the official boycott regulations.

Participants underscored the importance of strengthening the role of Arab boycott bodies, continuing their efforts and activities in enforcing the boycott’s provisions, and maintaining coordination with the Central Boycott Office to ensure the implementation of resolutions and monitor any violations.

They also emphasised the need to enhance cooperation between the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in order to develop the mechanisms of the Islamic boycott and ensure its alignment with Arab and international boycotts.