Hamas calls for global protests as Israel’s war on Gaza approaches 600 days

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas today called for three days of protests around the world to pile pressure on Israel to end its destructive war on Gaza, as the onslaught approaches its 600th day.

Wednesday will mark 600 days since Israel unleashed its brutal assault on Gaza on 7 October, 2023, killing more than 54,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring over 123,100 others.

In a statement, Hamas called for worldwide protests from 30 May to 1 June to condemn and reject “the crime of genocide and starvation of our people, and in solidarity with Gaza, Jerusalem, and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

It called for “escalating all forms of global action, in the cities and squares of the world, against the aggression, genocide, and starvation against our people in the Gaza Strip.”

Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid since 2 March, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

The occupation state faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war crimes against defenseless civilians in the enclave.

