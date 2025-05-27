Houthi missile crosses over Jerusalem towards Israeli territory

The Israeli occupation army this morning claimed that it had intercepted a missile which was launched from Yemen.

In a statement, the army said it had detected a missile and a projectile in separate launches from Yemen and that its air defence systems had intercepted them. Sirens were activated in several areas, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, social media platforms circulated a video showing the Yemeni missile passing over occupied Jerusalem earlier this morning.

Despite repeated Israeli strikes on Yemen — including a raid on 6 May that damaged Sanaa International Airport and another last week targeting the ports of Hudaydah and Al-Salif on the Red Sea — the Houthi movement continues to launch missiles towards Israel in what it says is support for the Palestinian people in Gaza where Israel is carrying out a genocidal bombing campaign.