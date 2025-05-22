Yemen’s Houthis claim missile attack on Israel airport

Yemen’s Houthi group announced today that it had launched a missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport in response to the ongoing Israeli offensive and blockade on Gaza.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group’s missile force targeted Lod Airport, known in Israel as Ben Gurion International Airport, using a “Zolfiqar” ballistic missile. The attack allegedly caused flight disruptions and forced evacuations, though Israel reported that it had intercepted the projectile.

Saree claimed the strike successfully hit its target, “halting airport operations for approximately an hour” and sending “millions of occupying Zionists to shelters.” The Houthis also said they carried out drone attacks on two sites in Jaffa and Haifa using “Yafa” drones.

The group framed the operation as retaliation for Israel’s military actions in Gaza, where nearly 53,700 Palestinians have been killed, according to Houthi figures. “The brutal massacres against men, women, and children require urgent action from the [Islamic] nation,” Saree said, vowing further escalation until the war ends.

The Israeli occupation military acknowledged the missile launch, stating that its air defences had intercepted it before it caused any damage. Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said the projectile triggered sirens in central Israel but resulted in no casualties.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have stepped up their missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets in response to the Israeli deadly war on Gaza.

Israel has carried out several air strikes targeting vital facilities in Yemen, including the Sanaa airport.

