Israel receives 940 US arms shipments since Gaza war: Defense Ministry

Israel has received 940 aircraft and vessels loaded with US weapons and military equipment since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

“The 800th aircraft in the comprehensive military equipment and weapons airlift operation that commenced immediately following the (Gaza) war has landed in Israel this morning,” the ministry said in a statement.

During the airlift, the ministry said, over 90,000 tons of military equipment have been delivered to Israel via 800 flights and approximately 140 maritime shipments.

The procured and transported equipment includes munitions, armored vehicles, individual protective equipment, and medical supplies, according to the ministry.

The latest arrival of US weapons comes amid reports of strained relations between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against defenseless civilians in the enclave.

