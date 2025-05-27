Middle East Monitor
Several injured by Israeli fire as starving Gazans storm US aid distribution facility in Rafah

May 27, 2025 at 6:30 pm

Thousands of Palestinians cause a stampede at a humanitarian aid distribution point controlled by the "Gaza Humanitarian Foundation" in southern Gaza, on May 27, 2025. [Hani Alshaer - Anadolu Agency]

Several Palestinians were injured by Israeli army fire when starving Gazans stormed a US-backed aid distribution facility in the southern city of Rafah on Tuesday, local authorities said, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Israeli occupation’s plan for aid distribution in the so-called buffer zone has failed disastrously,” Gaza’s government media office said in a statement.

It said Israeli forces opened fire after thousands of starving Palestinians rushed into the aid distribution facility.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said American workers affiliated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundations were evacuated from Rafah after the storming.

