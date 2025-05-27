Israel urges Gazans to ‘join the winning team’ and turn against Hamas

The Israeli occupation army is using psychological tactics against Palestinians in Gaza as part of its military “Operation Gideon’s Chariots”, according to the Hebrew-language news site Walla.

The site reported that “the Israeli military establishment is trying to incite Gaza residents against Hamas through various means, and this time through leaflets dropped from the sky.”

According to the report, Israel hopes the leaflets will reduce public support for Hamas, encouraging more people in Gaza to consider alternative leadership.

In one leaflet, cited in the report, Israel invites Gaza residents to join what the occupation described as “the winning family”.

The leaflets of terror are still falling on Gaza. God is sufficient for us, and He is the best Disposer of affairs. https://t.co/4SyQmEWOF2 pic.twitter.com/1gELv7B0Lp — احمد البحيصي (@mdlbyy087387662) May 26, 2025

The message on the leaflet reads: “We have eliminated Hamas and since then, we are close to ending the war that we have won.”

Walla stated that the current situation is the most difficult Hamas has faced since its establishment.

One leaflet distributed by the Israeli occupation army includes a photo of Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad, the Hamas commander of Gaza City.

One of the leaflets dropped by Israeli army on Gaza The leaflet translated to English

Another leaflet dropped in Deir Al-Balah reads: “People of Deir Al-Balah, the names of some operatives in your area have been published. Be aware of those working among you. These operatives have ruined your lives and brought destruction upon you!”

The leaflets urge residents to “work to expel them for a better future,” according to the same source.