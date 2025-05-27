UK trade envoy’s visit to Israel sparks criticism after suspended trade talks

British Trade Envoy Ian Austin’s visit to Israel this week has drawn criticism following the UK’s move to suspend free trade talks.

Yesterday the British Embassy in Tel Aviv posted that Austin visited several sites at Haifa Port, “witnessing UK-Israel cooperation at every stop.”

Great to welcome @LordIanAustin to Haifa! In a day full of innovation by the Carmel, the UK Trade Envoy to Israel visited the cutting-edge Customs Scanning Centre, Haifa Bayport, the Haifa–Nazareth Light Rail project, and the Technion – witnessing 🇬🇧–🇮🇱 cooperation at every stop pic.twitter.com/v6Rk7BZrgU — UK in Israel 🇬🇧 (@ukinisrael) May 26, 2025

Last week, the UK issued its strongest condemnation yet of Israeli attacks on Gaza and the occupied West Bank, calling the humanitarian crisis in Gaza “abominable” and announcing a formal pause to free trade negotiations with Israel.

“Why is the UK sending its extremist trade envoy to Israel, a man who is an apologist for war crimes, at a time when the UK has ended talks on a new free trade deal?” wrote Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding (CAABU), on X.

Why is the UK sending its extremist trade envoy to Israel, a man who is an apologist for war crimes, at a time when the UK has ended talks on a new free trade deal. https://t.co/97f2cCsCJi — Chris Doyle (@Doylech) May 26, 2025

While the British government has been sharply critical of Israel’s recent escalation – with Foreign Secretary David Lammy describing Israel’s ongoing military campaign as “dangerous, repellent and monstrous” – critics say the envoy’s visit suggests little has changed in the bilateral relationship.

“Last week the UK government suspended free trade negotiations with Israel in protest at the war in Gaza. This week the UK’s trade envoy is touring Israel,” said Sky News Middle East correspondent Alistair Bunkall. “Slightly mixed messaging.”