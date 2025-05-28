1,200 Israeli reservists call for immediate end to war in Gaza

1,200 Israeli reservist soldiers and officers have signed a letter addressed to the government and the Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, calling for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The signatories said in their letter that continuing the war has become a political act that no longer serves Israel’s security goals and goes against the will of the vast majority of the Israeli public.

They stressed the urgent need to bring back all Israeli captives from Gaza without delay, warning that the ongoing military operations may put their lives at risk, as well as endanger the lives of soldiers and innocent civilians.

The letter also cautioned that prolonging the conflict could lead to war crimes being committed. It stated that continuing the fighting is neither in Israel’s military interest nor in line with its moral values.

In mid-April, Haaretz reported that over 100,000 Israelis had signed petitions within five days, demanding an end to the war and the return of the captives.

READ: Israel receives 940 US arms shipments since Gaza war: Defense Ministry