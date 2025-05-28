Indonesia willing to recognise Israel if it recognises a Palestinian state

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto confirmed that his country is willing to recognise Israel and establish diplomatic relations with it if it recognises a Palestinian state.

This statement was made during a press conference with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Wednesday, according to Indonesian media reports.

Subianto stressed that the two-state solution and a free Palestine are the only path to achieving true peace, calling on Israel to immediately halt its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

He said, “Once Israel recognises Palestine as an independent state, we will be ready to recognise Israel and establish diplomatic relations.”

Subianto announced that Indonesia, along with Saudi Arabia, are organising a conference on Gaza in New York City in the coming days, without specifying a date.

