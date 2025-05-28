Israel’s PR Campaign for Genocide Collapses | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani is your uncompromising weekly deep dive into the brutality of Israeli occupation and the political theatre that attempts to mask it all. As Western governments scramble to whitewash their role and clean their blood-soaked hands, this show strips away the spin to reveal the uncomfortable truth: there is no way to run a successful PR campaign for genocide.

This week, we break down the diplomatic posturing behind the latest ceasefire negotiations, fronted by American figures with dubious histories, while Israel makes clear it has no intention of ending its campaign of annihilation. As Gazans starve, Israel’s so-called “neutral” aid plan bypasses the UN and funnels supplies through criminal proxies under IDF protection. Even its handpicked humanitarian lead resigned, citing violations of basic humanitarian principles.

We also turn to Europe and North America, where governments issue carefully worded condemnations while expanding military and trade ties with Israel. From Ehud Olmert’s blunt admission of a war of annihilation, to Cindy McCain publicly challenging Israeli disinformation, the global narrative may be shifting, but little else has changed. Behind it all is a steady stream of reports: diplomats being shot at, settlers chanting “Death to Arabs,” and overwhelming support inside Israeli society for ethnic cleansing.

Whether it’s the ethnic cleansing polls, settler rampages in the West Bank, or Israel’s systematic use of Palestinians as human shields, Palestine This Week brings you the stories that Western media won’t touch.

WATCH: Israeli Hubris: Fuel for Genocide | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani