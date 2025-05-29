Israel army infiltrates southern Lebanon town

Forces from the Israeli occupation army infiltrated into the outskirts of the southern Lebanon border town of Bleida yesterday evening, Lebanese media sources reported today according to the Palestinian Information Centre.

The sources quoted a security source as saying that the Israeli force, a foot patrol and a bulldozer, advanced around 200 metres near to a Lebanese army post in the area.

The source said that a UNIFIL patrol arrived at the scene and started contacts to ensure Israeli withdrawal from the area.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported thousands of Israeli violations of the truce, including deaths and injuries.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by 26 January, but the deadline was extended to 18 February after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

