Israel blows up 2 Palestinian homes in Nablus

Cities and towns across the West Bank witnessed a wide-scale escalation by Israeli occupation forces overnight and into this morning. The escalation involved simultaneous raids, house searches, and arrests, accompanied by armed clashes and injuries among Palestinians, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Local sources reported that occupation forces blew up the home of martyr Jaafar Muna in the city of Nablus after surrounding it and evacuating the surrounding area.

Israeli soldiers also stormed the Old City of Nablus from the direction of the Huwara checkpoint.

In Jenin, Israeli troops arrested brothers Qassam and Ahmad Ma’moun Najm after raiding their home in the town of Seerist, and also besieged a house in the village of Al-Judeida, south of the city.

In occupied Jerusalem, a raid on the town of Beit Duqqu, northwest of the city, resulted in three men being shot with live bullets. They were subsequently transported to hospitals for treatment.

The escalation extended to other areas as well. Israeli forces raided the towns of Deir Jarir northeast of Ramallah, Attil north of Tulkarm and Beit Furik east of Nablus, where a young man was arrested after his home was searched.

In the south, the occupation forces launched an arrest campaign in Al-Fawwar refugee camp south of Hebron, detaining Ahmad Fareed Abu Hashhash amid heavy military presence in the Beit Jibrin neighbourhood inside the camp.

Local sources also reported that armed settler militias gathered at the junction near the village of Al-Lubban Ash-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, while Israeli forces closed off the area, raising fears of fresh settler attacks against villagers.

This morning, Israeli forces further escalated attacks against Palestinians and their property by raiding the village of Al-Mughayyir northeast of Ramallah, accompanied by military bulldozers that began demolishing Palestinian residential structures, claiming they were built without permits.

According to local sources, the bulldozers began demolishing a house in the village under tight military protection, barring residents from approaching the area.

Meanwhile, settler militias continued their repeated attacks. Settlers uprooted agricultural saplings and tampered with Palestinian-owned lands in the Huwara area, east of the town of Yatta, south of Hebron governorate. This comes as part of efforts to impose new facts on the ground and expand settler control in the area.

These attacks are taking place amid a growing wave of home demolitions and land seizures in the occupied West Bank, at a time when Palestinians face continuous escalation from both the Israeli forces and settlers.

