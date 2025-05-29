Israel displaces 4,200 Palestinian families from Tulkarm

Israeli occupation forces yesterday continued their military assault on the city of Tulkarm and its refugee camp for the 122nd consecutive day, and on the Nur Shams refugee camp for the 109th day, amid ongoing military escalation, raids, and forced displacement, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Since the beginning of the assault on Tulkarm, more than 4,200 families — comprising over 25,000 residents — have been forcibly displaced from the two camps. Occupation machinery has completely destroyed more than 400 homes, and partially damaged 2,573 others. Entrances and alleyways of both camps have been sealed off with earth mounds, turning them into isolated zones.

In the northern town of Zeita near Tulkarm, occupation forces carried out a wide-scale raid, deploying reinforcements and setting up sudden checkpoints at the town’s main entrances, internal roads and in the plains area. The troops prevented residents from moving freely, detained several individuals, and seized a number of homes, turning them into military outposts.

They also assaulted Fouad Al-Ali, severely beating him after storming and ransacking his home in the western neighbourhood of the city.

A tight and suffocating siege remains in place on both Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, accompanied by constant military reinforcements. Displaced families continued to call for urgent solutions to their prolonged suffering, which is nearing five months.

In recent weeks, occupation forces launched a campaign to demolish residential buildings in the main neighbourhoods of Nur Shams camp, affecting more than 20 buildings and their apartments, with damage also extending to nearby structures. This is part of a broader Israeli plan to demolish 106 buildings in both Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps to open new roads and alter the camps’ geographical features.

Two days ago, the occupation forces gave residents of Al-Ukasha and Al-Balawneh neighbourhoods in Tulkarm camp just three hours to evacuate their belongings from their homes before being forcibly expelled in preparation for demolition.

The ongoing assault on Tulkarm city and its two refugee camps has resulted in the killing of 13 Palestinians, including a child and two women — one of whom was eight months pregnant — along with dozens of injuries and arrests. Widespread destruction has also been inflicted on infrastructure, homes, shops, and vehicles, many of which have been burned, looted, vandalised, or completely demolished.

