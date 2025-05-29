Kuwaiti, Japanese leaders call for 2-state solution in meeting amid Israel’s war on Gaza

The Japanese prime minister and the Kuwaiti crown prince today called for a two-state solution amid Israel’s continued bombing of Gaza.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met in Tokyo and discussed bilateral and regional issues, according to a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Prime Minister Ishiba expressed his respect for Kuwait playing an important role in the regional peace and stability through its active humanitarian assistance to Gaza and its role as the chair country of the GCC, and both sides confirmed their commitment to cooperate toward a ‘two-state solution’ and a long-term peace and stability of the region,” it said.

The two leaders also agreed to cooperate in the fields of clean energy and decarbonisation, in addition to the electricity and desalination sectors.

The two leaders also attended the signing ceremony of the memorandum of cooperation (MoC) in the areas of electricity, water, and renewable energy.

Both countries also signed three other MoCs in the areas of direct investment, diplomatic training, and international cooperation.

Al-Sabah arrived in Japan yesterday as part of a four-day visit to the country. This is his first visit to Japan since his inauguration as crown prince in June 2024.