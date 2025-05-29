Sudan announces arrest of 4,000 collaborators with RSF

The Governor of Gezira State, Al-Tahir Ibrahim, has announced the arrest of 4,000 individuals accused of collaborating with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), following security operations carried out across various parts of the state, Al-Rakoba newspaper reported yesterday.

In a press statement, the governor said that some of those arrested gave official confessions confirming their involvement in acts of sabotage and in providing direct logistical support to the RSF. He stressed that his administration would not tolerate any security threats to the stability of the state and the safety of its residents.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in conflict between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), and the armed forces under General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who also serves as the de facto president. This power struggle has claimed thousands of lives and triggered one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, puts the death toll at around 130,000.

