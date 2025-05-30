France signals ‘hardened stance’ against Israel if Gaza blockade persists

French President Emmanuel Macron today signalled that Paris would take a tougher stance against Israel if its humanitarian blockade persists in Gaza.

“Providing water, food, and medicine and allowing the wounded to be evacuated is a priority. Therefore, if a response that matches the scale of the humanitarian situation is not provided in the coming hours and days, then obviously the collective stance will have to be hardened,” Macron said during a joint news briefing with Singapore’s premier.

Macron described the situation in Gaza as “unbearable” and stressed that it cannot be allowed to continue, raising the possibility of sanctions against Israel.

He reiterated the need for a political solution to the unfolding humanitarian tragedy, warning that “the very possibility of a Palestinian state is being called into question.”

“We can clearly see that some people want to make the creation of a Palestinian state impossible. But what we are advocating for is a political resolution,” he said.

Recognising a Palestinian state is a “moral duty” and “political imperative”, Macron added, urging all who support “the rights of peoples to determine their own freedom” to back it.

