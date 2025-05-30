Israel issues evacuation orders to Palestinians in 5 areas of Gaza

The Israeli occupation army has ordered Palestinians living in five areas of Gaza City and the northern Gaza governorate to evacuate immediately, as it expands its military operations in the ongoing assault on the territory.

In a post on X, army spokesperson Avichay Adraee urged residents in the targeted areas to “evacuate immediately to the west”.

“To all residents of the Gaza Strip who are in the areas of Al-Atatra, Jabalia Al-Balad, Al-Shujaiyy’ia, Al-Daraj, and Al-Zaytoun — you must evacuate,” Adraee said.

He claimed that Palestinian factions “continue their activities in those areas”, adding that the Israeli occupation army “will expand its offensive operations to destroy the capabilities of the organisations”, as he put it.

Adraee also warned: “From this moment, the mentioned areas are considered dangerous combat zones.”

The evacuation order comes amid the ongoing assault that began on 7 October 2023, and as Israeli officials continue to speak about expanding the war through “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” and displacing Palestinians.

According to Hebrew media, the operation is expected to include the complete evacuation of Gaza’s population from conflict zones, including northern Gaza, to “collection camps” in the southern part of the enclave.

The reports also suggest that the Israeli occupation army intends to maintain its presence in any area it occupies, with the aim of controlling up to 75 per cent of the Gaza Strip within two months.

