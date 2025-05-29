10% of Palestinians in Gaza have been killed, injured, missing or detained, rights group says

Ten per cent of Gaza’s Palestinian population has been killed, injured, disappeared, or detained as a result of the genocide committed in the Strip by Israel since 7 October 2023, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor reported yesterday.

The Geneva-based monitor published an infographic marking 600 days since the beginning of what it described as an ongoing genocide carried out by Israel over the past 20 months.

Infographic| Over the past 19 months of genocide, Israel has used every tactic against Gaza’s civilians and infrastructure in an attempt to erase the enclave’s identity and viability. 500 days of relentless devastation: Key figures ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DZZBOyUq8U — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) May 28, 2025

According to the rights group, 31 per cent of the victims in Gaza were children and 21 per cent were women. It also noted that 9 out of 10 people killed by Israel over the past 20 months were civilians.

The report further revealed that several thousand people have suffered amputations or permanent disabilities, and over 10,000 children have lost at least one leg.

It stated that 98 per cent of Gaza’s Palestinians have been forcibly displaced at least once, with the majority now living in temporary shelters such as schools and tents.

In this context, the rights group said: “The Israeli army treats anyone who fails to comply with evacuation orders as a collaborator with a terrorist organisation.”

The genocide has also left nearly 43,600 children orphaned across the Gaza Strip, it added.

Regarding the scale of destruction, Euro-Med Monitor reported that 80 per cent of buildings have either been destroyed or damaged, while 90 per cent of hospitals, schools, and universities have been heavily damaged or completely destroyed.

The group also highlighted that Gaza’s daily per capita access to water has decreased by 99 per cent due to widespread Israeli attacks on water infrastructure. According to the Gaza Government Media Office, 719 water wells have been destroyed and put out of service since 7 October 2023.

Additionally, 98 per cent of Gaza’s population is experiencing severe levels of food insecurity, with at least 100 documented deaths due to severe malnutrition, including 42 children.

By deliberately restricting humanitarian aid, particularly food, through the closure of Gaza’s crossings since 2 March, Israel has driven 2.4 million Palestinians into severe hunger, facilitating forced displacement, it warned.

