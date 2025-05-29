Israel kills 223 journalists in Gaza

The number of journalists killed by Israel in the Gaza Strip has risen to 223, following the death of Moataz Mohamed Rajab yesterday evening, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

In a statement, the syndicate condemned the killing of Rajab, who was reporting on the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinians when he was targeted. Israeli warplanes struck a civilian vehicle on Al-Nafaq Street in Gaza City, killing him instantly.

Last week, five journalists were killed in separate Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip.

Among those killed were journalists Aziz Al-Hajjar, Abdel Rahman Al-Abadleh and reporter Nour Qandeel and her husband, journalist Khaled Abu Seif. Several of their family members were also killed in the attacks.

According to media sources, Israeli aircraft bombed a house in the Al-Saftawi neighbourhood in northern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of photojournalist Aziz Al-Hajjar, his wife, and their children.

Qandeel was killed in Deir Al-Balah with her husband and their daughter. Journalist Abdel Rahman Al-Abadleh was killed in another air strike on the town of Al-Qarara in the south of the Strip.

The Gaza Media Office condemned Israel’s targeting and killing of Palestinian journalists, urging the international community and media organisations worldwide to denounce these actions, hold Israel accountable, and address the violations through international legal channels.

