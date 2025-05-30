Hamas confirms receipt of US envoy’s new ‘permanent’ ceasefire proposal

Hamas yesterday announced that it had received US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff’s new proposal for a permanent ceasefire and prisoner exchange with Israel.

In a brief statement on its Telegram channel, Hamas said the movement’s leadership had received the new proposal and is studying it responsibly, in a way that serves the Palestinian people’s interests, including achieving a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Witkoff had previously promised to propose a new framework for resolving the crisis in the Gaza Strip, and details of this initiative were revealed yesterday.

According to the proposed agreement, presented to Israel last night, the first phase begins with a 60-day ceasefire, during which ten living captives and the bodies of 18 others will be released in two phases, over a period of one week.

The agreement also includes the resumption of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the United Nations and international organisations, along with Israel’s release of Palestinians being held in its prisons according to the mechanism of the previous phases. Occupation forces will remain on the Philadelphi Corridor, but will withdraw from the Morag Corridor in Rafah.

If Israel agrees to the new proposal, rapprochement talks will be held between the parties in the Qatari capital, Doha, to finalise the details.

Israel has agreed to the US proposal, the White House said yesterday.

