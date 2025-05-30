Israel claims ‘suspicious envelopes’ sent to embassies in France, Belgium

An Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday that “suspicious envelopes” had been sent to the Israeli embassies in France and Belgium.

The spokesperson said the envelopes arrived at the two embassies and were subjected to security checks to verify their contents.

A spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in Paris announced the police examined the “suspicious letter” and confirmed that everything is fine.

Last month, Israel claimed a suspicious envelope had arrived at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in West Jerusalem, the Hebrew-language Walla news website reported at the time.

Citing unnamed sources, Walla said the protocol for handling dangerous materials was activated including calling in an explosives unit, examining the package, and closing the entrances to the site as a precaution.

