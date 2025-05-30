In a move universally condemned by humanitarian organisations, Israel has begun constructing a parallel regime of control and aid distribution in Gaza, outsourcing food supplies to foreign security firms and fringe local collaborators after the UN and established Palestinian institutions refused to legitimise what critics describe as a system of militarised starvation and forced displacement.

A US military contractor, Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), has signed an agreement with a little-known Palestinian company, “Three Brothers”, to run one of four Israeli-approved aid distribution hubs, the Financial Times reported. The scheme — developed under the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) — has been rejected by nearly all major aid groups, with former GHF chief Jake Wood resigning days before launch, citing ethical concerns.

Swiss authorities are said to be weighing whether to launch a legal investigation into the activities of the GHF.

SRS, founded by a former CIA officer, reportedly approached numerous reputable Palestinian firms to help staff the new aid centres, but was turned away. Prominent businessmen warned that the project undermines humanitarian concerns and serves as a political cover for Israeli efforts to forcibly relocate Palestinians under the guise of aid.

“There are indications that your organisation’s activities may be linked with political agendas harming the Palestinian cause,” one firm stated in its rejection of the tender issued by SRS.

Among those approached was Suheil Siqa, head of Gaza’s Contractors’ Union. “Two million people and you want to feed them with four centres? How?” he asked. His concerns were echoed by Ahmed Helo, head of Gaza’s fuel industry group, who withdrew his bid after realising the project was deeply unpopular and likely to enable the permanent displacement of people from northern Gaza.

With established actors refusing to take part, SRS turned to lesser-known entities. Three Brothers, the company eventually contracted, is reportedly well known to the Israeli security establishment. According to multiple Palestinian businessmen and officials, the firm had little prominence before receiving Israeli approval to import goods earlier in the genocide. Its monopoly allowed the unknown group to resell permits at inflated prices.

Tuesday’s launch of the Rafah aid hub quickly collapsed into chaos. Thousands of desperate civilians, enduring starvation conditions under Israel’s total siege, overran the facility. The registration system was abandoned within hours, and 47 people were injured, according to the UN. Israeli and GHF officials denied the injuries occurred.

Palestinians describe being treated like animals as chaos breaks out again at the US-run aid site in Gaza. Mondoweiss reported today eyewitnesses saying the American mercenaries did not intervene once they witnessed armed looting at the site.

The UN and most NGOs have refused to participate in the scheme, which bypasses international mechanisms in favour of militarised contractor-run sites. These centres are coordinated with Israeli forces and, according to sources, rely on foreign operatives and mercenaries — including reports of warlords, drug traffickers and former Daesh members enlisted to help enforce order.

Human rights groups warn this represents a dramatic escalation in Israel’s assault on humanitarian infrastructure. Critics argue that the scheme echoes historical patterns of internment, stripping Palestinians of agency while offering aid only through compliance with an Israeli-controlled system.

