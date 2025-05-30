Israeli soldier seriously wounded in southern Gaza battle: Army

The Israeli occupation army reported today that one of its soldiers was seriously injured during a battle in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday.

According to the Israeli army, a total of 858 soldiers have been killed since the start of its genocidal war in October 2023, including 416 in ground battles in Gaza.

Another 5,911 soldiers have been wounded, with 2,683 in ground offensives inside the enclave.

Israel has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave’s more than two million population.

READ: 1,200 Israeli reservists call for immediate end to war in Gaza