Saudi’s Al-Nassr working on renewing Ronaldo deal, says club chief

Al-Nassr are negotiating with Cristiano Ronaldo over a contract extension but face competition from a host of clubs eager to sign the five-times Ballon d’Or winner, the Saudi side’s sporting Director Fernando Hierro said yesterday according to Reuters.

Speculation over the 40-year-old Portuguese forward’s future intensified after Al-Nassr’s season-ending match at Al-Fateh on Monday, with Ronaldo posting on social media: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written.”

“Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr runs until June 30. We will work to renew his contract so he can continue with us, and there are many clubs interested in signing him,” Hierro told a news conference.

Despite Al-Nassr failing to qualify for the Club World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said last week that discussions were underway about Ronaldo playing in the 14 June-13 July tournament in the United States.

FIFA has created a special transfer window for clubs to sign players for the event, and while Wydad Casablanca had been linked with a move for Ronaldo a source close to the Moroccan side told Reuters last week they were not in talks to sign him.

Ronaldo finished as the top scorer in back-to-back Saudi Pro League seasons and Hierro described him as a trailblazer for Saudi football.

“Ronaldo’s presence from the beginning is a national project,” Hierro said.

“Cristiano has opened up soccer in this country to the world. It’s phenomenal that he had the courage to come here, stay here, and open up the Saudi Arabian league to the world.”

