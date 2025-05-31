Germany mulls limiting arms exports to Israel over Gaza military campaign

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Friday that he intends to review and possibly restrict German arms deliveries to Israel over its brutal military campaign in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

One of the questions is “whether what is happening in the Gaza Strip is compatible with international humanitarian law. We are examining it, and based on this review, we will approve further arms deliveries if necessary,” Wadephul said in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

When asked whether this could lead to a partial halt in deliveries, he replied: “That’s what the wording says.”

Wadephul warned that the aid deliveries arriving in the Gaza Strip are just a drop in the ocean.

“This is about ensuring basic human rights. The sick, the weak, and children are the first to die. As a consequence, we have changed our language and will probably also change our political actions in the next step,” he said.

Wadephul and Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently toughened their tone toward the Israeli government as they argue that Tel Aviv has not kept its promise to ensure supplies to the Palestinian civilian population through the new Israeli-American distribution channel starting May 25.

READ: Israel tries to stop Germany from even hinting at arms ban

On Tuesday, Wadephul slammed Israel’s Gaza strategy, stressing that denying food and medicine to Palestinian civilians was “unacceptable” and violated international humanitarian law.

Speaking at the WDR European Forum in Berlin, Wadephul expressed Germany’s deep concern over the situation in Gaza and outlined ongoing diplomatic efforts to persuade the Israeli government to allow more aid deliveries to Palestinian civilians.

“With regard to the Gaza Strip, the Israeli government is pursuing a dual strategy, which we consider to be wrong. On the one hand, a non-supply of food, medicines, and secondly, a very strong intensification of military operations, obviously with the aim of driving the population more and more into the south,” he said.

“And I have made this clear from the very beginning, during my recent introductory visit to Israel, that this policy cannot receive Germany’s support. And since this policy is continuing – and while there are initial aid deliveries, but they are not substantially increased – our criticism is becoming increasingly forceful,” he stressed.

Wadephul further warned that continued violations of international humanitarian law could lead Germany to halt weapons supplies to Israel.

READ: Germany calls for urgent improvement of Gaza’s humanitarian situation

“We defend the rule of law everywhere, and that includes international humanitarian law. And where we see dangers that it is being violated, we will of course take action against it and certainly not supply weapons that would lead to further violations,” he said.

The minister said Foreign Ministry legal experts would prepare a report next week to guide the government’s future decisions on this matter.

Germany has long been a staunch supporter of Israel, with political leaders repeatedly emphasizing the country’s historical responsibility to Israel stemming from its Nazi past and the crimes committed against Jews during World War II.

However, Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s center-right coalition government has taken a more critical position toward Israel this week, responding to its renewed military offensive in Gaza, ongoing aid blockade, and Israeli ministers’ proposals for the expulsion of Palestinians and territorial annexation.

OPINION: Children of Gaza: Growing Up Amid War and Hunger