Hamas holds consultations with Palestinian groups over Witkoff ceasefire proposal

Hamas on Friday said it is holding consultations with Palestinian groups over the recent ceasefire proposal it received from US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Anadolu reports.

Hamas is “holding consultations with Palestinian factions regarding the ceasefire proposal it recently received from Mr. Witkoff through mediators,” the group said in a brief press release, without giving further details.

Hamas confirmed on Thursday that it has received a new proposal from mediators for a new Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

Following the announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he accepted Witkoff’s outline for the truce.

The 13-point US plan outlines a 60-day truce, mutual hostage and prisoner releases, and structured talks on Gaza’s future, along with the Hamas’ release of 10 living Israeli captives and the remains of 18 others in two stages, according to Israeli and American media and Palestinian sources.

