Israel detained 12,000 Palestinians from Gaza since October 2023: Prisoners’ group

The Israeli army has detained more than 12,000 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in the course of its genocidal war that has been taking place since October 2023, a Palestinian prisoners’ affairs group said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Prisoners’ Media Office, affiliated with Hamas, said at least 3,500 of them are still held by the Israeli army in its detention facilities, including dozens of medical staffers, civil defense personnel, and journalists.

It added that the Israeli army detained 700 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in May.

The statement said the Israeli army opened new detention facilities under its supervision, where soldiers “practiced all forms of torture and abuses that are internationally prohibited.”

Israeli authorities, the group said, only admit the arrest of 1,846 Palestinians from Gaza under the classification of “illegal combatants,” despite the fact that interrogation proved no links with the resistance.

Out of 70 Palestinians who have died in Israeli prisons since October 2023, 44 of them were from Gaza, the group said.

