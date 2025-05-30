Gaza: IOF attacks aid seekers, killing one and injuring many others

One Palestinian civilian was killed and at least 20 others were injured this morning when Israeli occupation forces opened fire at people seeking food aid near US-run distribution points in the Gaza Strip.

A reporter for the Palestinian Information Centre (PIC) said that Rateb Jawda was shot dead when Israeli forces opened fire at desperate civilians seeking aid in the northwest of Rafah.

According to local sources, tens of thousands of citizens started at dawn to head for the distribution point, which was established by the Israeli army in the Tel As-Sultan area in western Rafah, only to be surprised that the US company had placed just one aid box inside the centre. As a result, all the citizens started to leave the area without receiving aid, but suddenly Israeli occupation forces opened fire at them for no reason.

Twenty civilians were injured as they were trying to receive aid from another distribution point in southern Gaza.

Eyewitnesses said some citizens disappeared after occupation forces attacked aid seekers near the US-Israeli distribution points.

