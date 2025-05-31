Middle East Monitor
Saudi foreign minister visits Syria for high-level talks

May 31, 2025 at 5:25 pm

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud gives a speech at Tishreen Palace, in Damascus, Syria on May 31, 2025. [Hişam Hac Ömer - Anadolu Agency]

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud gives a speech at Tishreen Palace, in Damascus, Syria on May 31, 2025. [Hişam Hac Ömer – Anadolu Agency]

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in Damascus on Saturday for an official visit, accompanied by a high-level economic delegation, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced, Anadolu reports.

During the visit, Prince Faisal is scheduled to meet with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues. The trip represents a significant step in the ongoing normalization of ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria after years of diplomatic estrangement.

The accompanying Saudi delegation is set to hold consultations with Syrian officials to explore potential areas of cooperation. Talks will focus on supporting Syria’s economic recovery, strengthening governmental institutions, and addressing the needs and aspirations of the Syrian population, the ministry said.

