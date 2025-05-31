Syrian minister says indirect talks with Israel ongoing

Syrian Information Minister Hamza Al-Mustafa said Friday that indirect negotiations between Damascus and Tel Aviv are continuing, Anadolu reports.

He said talks remain in progress and Syria continues to uphold the 1974 disengagement agreement between Israeli and Syrian Forces.

Al-Mustafa, speaking at a news conference in Damascus after a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, said his government is working to revitalize its diplomatic presence abroad, noting the Foreign Ministry is launching efforts to reopen embassies and establish new consulates.

Several reforms were discussed during the meeting, he said, including measures to boost investment, improve coordination among ministries, and combat corruption.

The 2025 state budget would be announced soon and public sector employees will receive a pay raise, he added.

Al-Mustafa said structural changes are underway in the Defense Ministry, and 2,500 officers who had defected from the previous regime’s army are being reintegrated into the military.

Commenting on an agreement signed March 10 between the government and YPG/PKK-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Al-Mustafa said the government remains committed to the deal.

He also highlighted Syria’s ethnic and social diversity, saying the possibility of Kurdish-language broadcasts on state television is under discussion.

Al-Mustafa added that details of new investment projects with Saudi Arabia will be soon made public.

