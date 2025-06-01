Iran confirms receiving ‘elements of US proposal’ on nuclear talks via Oman

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi delivered to Tehran on Saturday a US proposal related to ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed, Anadolu reports.

Araghchi wrote on X that Al-Busaidi made a “short visit” to the Iranian capital to present “elements of a US proposal.”

He added that Iran would provide an “appropriate response” in line with its “principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people.”

The fifth and last round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington on Iran’s nuclear program took place May 23 in Rome, under Oman’s mediation.

Araghchi characterized that round as “one of the most professional,” noting that Iran clearly outlined its “positions and principles” during discussions.

Both sides exchanged ideas and Al-Busaidi presented his proposals, which were taken by the two sides to their respective capitals for review.

No date has been set for a sixth round, amid widening differences about Iran’s uranium enrichment.

The Wall Street Journal cited unnamed US officials on Friday who said the Trump administration intends to present Iran with a document outlining terms for a potential nuclear agreement, including a demand to halt Tehran’s uranium enrichment.

“If they don’t accept these terms, it’s not going to be a good day for the Iranians,” a senior US official was quoted by the newspaper.

While the details of the proposed “term sheet” remain unclear, analysts believe it centers on curbing Iran’s enrichment activities to allay concerns of US ally, Israel.

Earlier Saturday, Iran dismissed the latest “baseless” report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about its nuclear program as “a pretext for political maneuvering” against the country.

The IAEA report, which was circulated to member states, said Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% purity has doubled, now 408.6 kilograms, an amount the agency said could be sufficient for nine nuclear weapons if enriched further.

Tensions continue to build in the region amid reports that Israel is planning a strike against Iranian nuclear sites, despite US President Donald Trump cautioning against the attack.

