Iraq, Lebanon call for urgent action to save Gaza amid ongoing Israeli assault

Iraq and Lebanon issued a joint call on Sunday to rescue the besieged Gaza Strip, which continues to suffer under an Israeli genocidal war ongoing for over 20 months, Anadolu reports.

The plea came during a joint press conference in Baghdad between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and visiting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Sudani expressed Iraq’s full support for political consensus within Lebanon and condemned the “ongoing aggression by the Zionist (Israeli) entity on Lebanese territory.” He also reaffirmed Iraq’s support for Syria and the preservation of its territorial unity.

The two leaders called for an immediate intervention to “save the people of Gaza” and denounced the continued Israeli assault on the enclave amid “suspicious international silence.”

For his part, the Lebanese president emphasized his country’s commitment to state sovereignty and social peace, stating the importance of preserving civil stability “without compromising the state’s authority.” He noted the delicate balance Lebanon seeks to maintain amid rising regional tensions.

Earlier, Sudani and Aoun held a bilateral meeting at the government palace in Baghdad, where they discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Iraq and Lebanon across various sectors.

Aoun arrived in Baghdad early Sunday for an official visit for talks with Iraqi officials.

According to official statements released by both the Iraqi prime minister’s office and the Lebanese presidency, Aoun’s visit comes upon a formal invitation extended by Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

While neither side disclosed the duration of the visit, it is expected to include extensive discussions on political, economic, and security cooperation between the two nations.

