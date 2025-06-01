Renewed call for Barbados to cut ties with Israel over Gaza killings

The Barbados government is again being urged to sever diplomatic relations with Israel in protest of the killing of civilians in Gaza.

The appeal was made during a solidarity rally held outside the United States Embassy in Wildey, St Michael, on Saturday.

The demonstration, organised by a coalition of advocacy groups, also marked the fifth anniversary of the death of African American George Floyd under the knee of a white police officer in the United States.

Those taking part in the rally condemned what they described as global injustices driven by US imperialism while drawing urgent attention to the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

David Denny, General Secretary of the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration, issued a direct call to Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her administration.

“We call on the government of Barbados to end all forms of diplomatic relations with Israel because of its aggressive stance towards the people of Palestine,” he said.

“We are standing in solidarity with the people of Palestine, who are being murdered every day by Israel, with the full support of the United States. That is why we are here next to the United States of America embassy.”

The rally heard repeated condemnations of Israel’s military campaign and its impact on Palestinian civilians.

Lalu Hanuman, Secretary of Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine, described the situation in Gaza as dire.

“Famine is being used as a weapon of war over there. Even Hitler, the monster that he was, never contemplated using the deprivation of food as a means of destroying his opponent – at least he fed them. But today, we have a situation in Gaza where people are dying. According to the United Nations, everybody there is on the verge of starvation.”

Hanuman also called for greater unity among advocacy groups, stating, “We face a common adversary in the form of American imperialism. We need to work together to resist it.”

In addition to Gaza, the protest also acknowledged struggles in Haiti, Burkina Faso, and Cuba.

Denny condemned the US blockade against Cuba and the country’s placement on a terrorism watchlist, noting Cuba’s contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cuba has been there for us. It’s time we stand with them,” he said.

Participant Sulaimaan Ukadia expressed hope that their demonstration would send a message of support to Palestinians.

“We are just here to show our support and our solidarity for the people of Palestine, and maybe—just maybe—they might see some news or some pictures or some videos or hear that there is a small little island, a dot in the world on the world map, but even people from a small dot in some part of the world are standing in solidarity with them.”

From Barbados Today

