Why Israel did not defeat Gaza after 600 days of war?

I have been following the comments of various analysts published on portals in several countries, including Israel, questioning the performance of the Zionist army, which even after more than 600 days of intense aerial and ground bombardment against Gaza, none of the three objectives of the war have been achieved by Netanyahu’s Nazi-Zionist regime.

And the most frequent questions raised by these analysts are “why hasn’t ‘Israel’ finished off Hamas yet?”, “why is this happening?”, “why does Hamas dare and seem indestructible?” All these questions reveal an inability to appreciate that Hamas is a resilient adversary and that the Palestinian people have the determination to remain on their lands and face by all means those who have sworn their destruction.

Despite the destruction of infrastructure and the death of prominent resistance leaders, Israel will not achieve victory in Gaza and will not be able to destroy Hamas, which continues to breathe and resist, and forcing the Zionist army to repeatedly return to the same areas.

The initial conclusion we can draw is that the Zionist state’s “war machine” not only failed but got itself into a war of attrition in Gaza, which has weakened its leaders, caused divisions in Israeli society, and exhaustion in its military forces. Additionally, thousands of soldiers have been discharged from the army due to psychiatric problems and the high number of suicides. Israel needs to know that it can win every battle, but it will still lose the war.

Netanyahu’s wish in Gaza is to kill as many as possible of the 2.1 million Palestinians in the enclave by bombing and starvation. And he is doing this daily with intensified and visible cruelty, without the Western powers taking any initiative beyond rhetoric to stop the genocide and guarantee respect for international humanitarian law.

The plan to empty Gaza has failed day after day, even in the face of Donald Trump’s fascist outbursts, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who had been expelled and convinced with false promises continue to return to their homes since the recent ceasefire, even though there was nothing left of them.

In the more than 600 days of war in Gaza, Israel has used a force many times greater than that used by the US in the Vietnam War, which lasted 19 years and caused the death of over 966,000 Vietnamese. In Vietnam, the US dropped about 15 tons of explosives per square kilometer, while “Israel” has dropped 275 tons per square kilometer in Gaza since October 7, 2023 — a number 18 times higher!

The determination of the Palestinians to stay and die on their lands, and the growing support of world public opinion, which is rapidly turning against Israel, are factors that will lead the Palestinian people to attain their freedom and self-determination. Note that this support is penetrating even center and right-wing groups and is firmly established on the left. Labeling legitimate criticism of the genocide as antisemitic is no longer working as before. That silver bullet has already been fired.

By attempting to wipe Palestine off the map, Israel has turned the entire world into Palestine. Tens of millions of people have mobilised in the streets of capitals around the world in support of the Palestinian people. By attempting to besiege the people of Gaza, Zionism has besieged itself and appears to be in terminal decline, to the point that Zionist historians, like Yuval Noah Harari, predict the end of Zionism.

Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, using all types of internationally prohibited weapons, ammunition, and bombs, indiscriminately bombing schools and hospitals protected by International Humanitarian Law, has not and will not be able to achieve any of its maximalist objectives, mainly that of annihilating the Palestinian resistance.

The only achievement that Israel can boast of are war crimes, genocide, the mass murder of children and women, the destruction of infrastructure, and the elimination of all aspects of life in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the Palestinian people exhibit exceptional images of patience, resilience, patriotism, attachment to the homeland, and unconditional support for their resistance.

