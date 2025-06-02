1 killed, 1 injured in new Israeli strike on southern Lebanon

A Lebanese citizen was killed and another was injured yesterday in two attacks carried out by Israeli drones. The strikes targeted two towns in southern Lebanon as part of the ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency, an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle with a guided missile on the Arnon–Shaqif road, killing a Lebanese citizen.

Earlier, another Lebanese citizen was injured by a drone strike on a car at the entrance of the town of Beit Lif in the Bint Jbeil district.

Separately, Lebanese sources reported that a unit of the Israeli occupation army advanced from the “Al-Abbad” military post and fired shots near a man and his wife who were inspecting their home in the eastern neighbourhood of the town of Houla. No injuries were reported.

In another attack, the Lebanese agency reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on the border town of Rmeich, without any reported injuries.

Despite a fragile ceasefire that has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel has carried out numerous air and drone strikes in southern Lebanon.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by 26 January, but the deadline was extended to 18 February after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.